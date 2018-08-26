Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Skips State Fair After Parking Challenge

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair set an opening day record for attendance: 122,000.

But it was a hellish experience for the thousands of people who tried to get to the fair.

Traffic was backed up for blocks.

Even a Minnesota Vikings player had a tough time in traffic.

Kirk Cousins tweeted Saturday afternoon: “Raincheck on Minnesota State Fair…parking was a challenge..

Hoping later this week I can try a #FriedTwinkie for the first time.”

Many people commented on his post saying they would give the quarterback a lift while others mocked him for driving a big conversion van.

One person wrote: “I’m sure it’s tough finding a big enough parking spot for that van of yours!”