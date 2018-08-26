Unite for Justice Rally Gathers Advocates Come to Fargo: Why they are Against Judge Kavanaugh

They feel with Kavanaugh in office, human rights and the rights of workers, women and natives are in danger

FARGO, N.D. — Unite for Justice rallies are happening all over the country and two groups brought one to Fargo.

KVRR’s Jessie Cohen explains why those who attended are trying to prevent Brett Kavanaugh from getting on the Supreme Court.

“What do you have in a country if you don’t have a rule of law and if you don’t have justice?” said Sheryl Schaefle with Indivisible Fargo Moorhead.

With the help of official activists and organizations, those rallying are trying to answer that question.

“North Dakota, in terms of elections and in terms of votes by our senators and legislator, are incredibly important this year,” said Lydia Tackett, with Indivisible Fargo Moorhead.

President Trump has nominated Brett Kavanagh for a seat on the Supreme Court, but he needs Senate approval.

“I think for too long people with progressive ideas, especially in North Dakota, sat back and didn’t say much of anything and we need to make our voices heard,” Schaefle said.

Supporters from Indivisible Fargo– Moorhead, Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and other organizations are asking for advocates to make calls to Senators Heitkamp and Hoeven to oppose the judge.

“But something like the Supreme Court nomination we really can call our senators and have an impact on how they are going to vote,” Tackett said.

They feel with Kavanaugh in office, human rights and the right of workers, women and natives are in danger.

“He’s been vetted by some of the most conservative organizations in the country and their sole role is to overturn Roe v Wade,” said one speaker with Planned Parenthood.

They say it’s more important now than ever to get your voice heard while also casting your vote.

“Young people really need to stay involved because there is more on the line. You’ve got a long time to live with the decisions made by legislators today,” Tackett said.

“We are very concerned about the attack on our justice system,” Schaefle said.

While also helping people understand the implications of the Supreme Court nomination.

If you weren’t able to make it to the rally, group leaders say you can still call your senators and write personal experience letters to help impact their vote.