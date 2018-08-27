Concordia Students Use “Hands for Change” Day to Develop Relationships With Community

Thirty-five groups of freshmen and transfer students participated in the service-learning activities

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A new school year is more than trying to get another set of passing grades; it’s also about giving back to the community around you.

“So we’re club 18. Shark bait, ooo ha ha. Club one eight! yeah! yeah!” said Concordia College freshmen Evan Gertken and Rhiley Larson.

Thirty–five clubs made up of freshmen and transfer students from Concordia spent the day volunteering at organizations across Moorhead and Dilworth.

It’s called “Hands for Change” day, which is meant to help students get accustomed to the community around them all while doing something nice for someone else.

But that’s not all.

“It’s supposed to grow us as people and with our club, a group of people we never know, we’ve never met these people. So we’re supposed to grow closer to other people so we have connections with the community and with each other,” Larson said.

“It’s been a really, really good day so far. It’s cold isn’t it?” Gertken said.

Concordia students have been participating in Hands for Change since 1993.

Classes begin on Thursday.