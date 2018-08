Boys Soccer: West Fargo, Davies Tie in State Semis Rematch

Packers, Eagles both sit at 4-0-1 overall and 2-0-1 in EDC.

FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo Packers and Davies Eagles met up at Sid Cichy Stadium on Tuesday night for a state semifinals rematch. The two played to a 1-1 tie.

