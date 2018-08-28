Dilworth Police Identify Leads In Severe Beating Case

Neale Johnson of Dilworth stopped along Highway 10 to find a bathroom when he was knocked unconscious and robbed
TJ Nelson,

DILWORTH, Minn. — Two people of interest have been identified in connection with the severe beating of a man earlier this month.

Dilworth Police Chief Ty Sharpe says an officer spoke with a man and woman who match the description of the attackers prior to the assault on August 11.

The contact is routine as police check identification of transients who regularly come through the railyard.

47-year old Neale Johnson of Dilworth stopped along Highway 10 to find a bathroom when he was knocked unconscious and robbed.

Johnson suffered a broken jaw, damage to his sinus cavity and other injuries.

Categories: Local News, Minnesota News
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Post

Discount Grocery Store, ALDI, Opens in Dilworth
University of South Dakota Football Players Accuse...
50-Year-Old Man Dead After Car Crash In Dilworth
F-M Ambulance Recognizes Three Strangers Who Saved...

You Might Like

Dilworth Police Identify Leads In Severe Beating Case

DILWORTH, Minn. -- Two people of interest have been identified in connection with the severe beating of a man earlier this month. Dilworth Police Chief Ty Sharpe says an officer spoke with a man and woman who match the description…

Lyft Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Passenger

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A Lyft driver is accused of sexually assaulting a woman using the service in Mandan. 39-year-old Corey Wickman of Mandan, who also goes by Corey Wickham, is charged with assaulting a woman he picked up at Lonesome…