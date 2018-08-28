First Ever “Live United Community Carnival” Supports United Way of Cass-Clay

The event was hosted by First International Bank and Trust

FARGO, N.D. — Kids got a chance to burn off their leftover summertime fuel at a new event supporting United Way of Cass- Clay.

Staff members at First International Bank and Trust decided to get creative with their annual community event at Rheault Park.

“We wanted to come up with an event that the community could partake with us and that’s when we thought what better to do than a carnival or a family–themed event,” said Laura Ascheman, a Commercial Loan Officer at First International Bank and Trust.

Owing to their partnership in the past, United Way of Cass–Clay was eager to jump on board.

“We are truly appreciative of the support we receive from them, and every year they run a campaign for us to support our work in the community, and this year, they wanted to get a little more creative and have a little more fun with their event, but more importantly, open it up to the community,” said Christie Gleason, the Resource Development Manager at United Way of Cass-Clay.

There were a lot of different activities kids could do at the community carnival such as going on big tricycles and bouncing around on bouncy castles.

All of this could be done for an at–will donation to United Way of Cass–Clay.

While running around the park, kids also had a chance to enjoy a meal and dessert at the park, reinforcing United Way’s mission to help others.

“United Way is here in our community to help individuals, families, and everyone in our community so it’s a great opportunity to have some fun, give back, and just truly support community as a whole,” said Gleason.

All of the at–will donations collected at the event will go directly to the United Way.