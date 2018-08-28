Moorhead Football Brings Experienced O-Line into 2018

Spuds open season Friday against Elk River.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Moorhead Spuds football team begin their season on Friday. The Spuds had an early exit from the section playoffs last season, but Moorhead hopes the returning experience in the trenches will lead to points on the scoreboard.

The 2018 Moorhead Spuds have some shoes to fill in the backfield after losing two stars from last year to the University of North Dakota but head coach Kevin Feeney says Moorhead has a lot of talent up front returning to the black and orange.

“This is about as good as it gets as far as sitting behind an offensive line,” Feeney said. “The size is kind of abnormal for a high school football team. They also have the ability and these guys have played a lot of football and certainly offensive and defensive line wise that is where it is going to start and end with us.”

The Spuds are well aware of what a good offensive line can do for the rest of the team.

“That helps us a lot,” wide receiver Tommy Horan said. “It can get our running game going and passing game. Our o–linemen do a really great job on that stuff and it is just great to have them.”

“We have almost our whole offensive line returning,” tight end Alex Thingvold said. “They’re just big guys. They’re very powerful and they’ll make time for our quarterback and room for our running backs.”

“Our running backs understand the level that our offensive line has,” Feeney said. “They’ve [running backs] got big expectations for themselves even though they haven’t played a lot of games on Friday night yet. Overall I think our kids understand where our experience is and our kids understand where the new guys are going to be. It is time. It is time to get out on a Friday night and see who wants to fly around and make some plays.”

The Spuds will be put to the test this Friday hosting state runner-up Elk River.