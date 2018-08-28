Sen. John Hoeven Praises Sen. John McCain On The U.S. Senate Floor

"He was somebody that was down to earth, that was a person that you could connect with at a real level."

Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND) / Sen. John McCain's U.S. Senate Desk

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota is one of many colleagues commemorating the life of Senator John McCain in the Senate.

“You know he was a friend,” said Hoeven on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

“He was somebody that was down to earth, that was a person that you could connect with at a real level. And that’s pretty amazing for somebody who lived such an incredible life. We’ll miss John McCain, may God bless him.”

Sen. McCain passed away over the weekend after battling brain cancer.

His funeral service will be held Saturday at the Washington National Cathedral.

Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush are expected to give eulogies.

McCain will be buried on Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy.