Towns NOT Eligible For Town of the Week

Rob Kupec,

The following towns have been Town of the Week and are not eligible again at this time. Some of our early winners are now able to participate again. If your town is not on this list please feel free to nominate them.

Abercrombie
Adrian
Alexandria
Alvarado
Amenia
Aneta
Argyle
Ashley
Audubon
Badger
Barnesville
Bathgate
Battle Lake
Baudette
Beltrami
Binford
Bluffton
Borup
Campbell
Cando
Carrington
Cavalier
Cayuga
Clearbrook
Climax
Crookston
Dalton
Dazey
Deer Creek
Dent
Detroit Lakes
Devils Lake
Dickey
Edinburg
Edmore
Elbow Lake
Elizabeth
Enderlin
Fertile
Fessenden
Fingal
Finley
Flom
Fosston
Frazee
Fredonia
Galesburg
Gary
Geneseo
Glyndon
Gonvick
Grandin
Greenbush
Grygla
Gully
Hallock
Halstad
Havana
Hawley
Henning
Hillsboro
Hoople
Humboldt
Hunter
Karlstad
Kennedy
Kensal
Lake Park
LaMoure
Lancaster
Lankin
Larimore
Lengby
Leonard
Maddock
Mantador
Marion
Mayville
McLeod
McVille
Menahga
Mentor
Millerville
Milnor
Minto
Monango
Montpelier
Mooreton
Naytahwaush
Neche
New Rockford
New York Mills
Newfolden
Niagara
Northwood
Oakes
Ogema
Oklee
Oriska
Osage
Oslo
Page
Park Rapids
Pelican Rapids
Perham
Petersburg
Plummer
Portland
Red Lake Falls
Reynolds
Rollag
Roseau
Rosholt
Sabin
Salol
Sisseton
St. Thomas
Strathcona
Thief River Falls
Thompson
Tintah
Tolna
Tower City
Ulen
Underwood
Valley City
Vergas
Verona
Viking
Wadena
Wahpeton
Walcott
Warren
Warroad
Wimbledon
Winger
Categories: Town Of The Week

You Might Like