UND Football Faces a lot of ‘Firsts’ Heading into Season Opener

UND will face their first opponent as an NCAA independent team, as they transition out of the Big Sky Conference

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Fighting Hawks’ football season takes flight Thursday night, and it also kicks off what will be a season full of ‘firsts’ for the green and white.

For example, UND will face their first opponent as an NCAA independent team, as they transition out of the Big Sky Conference.

This will also be the first time UND faces Mississippi Valley State in program history when they meet on Thursday, and it’ll also be Bubba Schweigert’s first time opening up the season at home since taking over as head coach in 2014.

“This is the first time since we’ve been here as a staff and first time for UND football since 2013 to open up at home, so we get to be at home the day before the game,” Schweigert said. “We have Mississippi Valley State coming in here with a new head coach. He’s bringing a lot of energy to their program and I’m sure they’ll be really excited to play and should be a great college football atmosphere on Thursday night.”

UND will host the Delta Devils at 7:00 p.m.