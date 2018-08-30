Andrew Sadek Wrongful Death Lawsuit Gets Trial Date

The NDSCS student was found dead while working as an undercover drug informant

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. — A wrongful death lawsuit is set to go to trial in July in Jamestown.

Tammy and John Sadek in June 2016 sued the Richland County sheriff’s department, a deputy and the county over the 2014 death of their 20-year-old son Andrew.

The NDSCS student was found dead while working as an undercover drug informant.

In 2014, Andrew’s body was found in the Red River with a bullet in his head and a backpack of rocks tied to his body.

His parents are seeking unspecified money damages.

Minnesota’s BCA says the investigation into Sadek’s death is ongoing.