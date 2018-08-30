Arrest Made In Grand Forks Walmart Robbery

The police department says around 8:40 p.m., officers were called to Walmart for a robbery in progress.

Grand Forks, N.D. (KFGO) – A Fort Totten, North Dakota man was arrested following a robbery in Grand Forks Wednesday night.

Upon arrival, the suspect was seen fleeing north in a vehicle, sideswiping another vehicle in the process.

Officers eventually located his vehicle in a parking lot in the 500 Block of North 48th Street.

The suspect was located in a nearby apartment.

Thirty-six-year-old Gabriel Longtail was arrested for robbery, leaving the scene of a crash and on a warrant.

Items stolen were recovered in the apartment.