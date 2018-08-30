Arrest Made In Grand Forks Walmart Robbery

The police department says around 8:40 p.m., officers were called to Walmart for a robbery in progress.
Joe Radske,

Grand Forks, N.D. (KFGO) – A Fort Totten, North Dakota man was arrested following a robbery in Grand Forks Wednesday night.

The police department says around 8:40 p.m., officers were called to Walmart for a robbery in progress.

Upon arrival, the suspect was seen fleeing north in a vehicle, sideswiping another vehicle in the process.

Officers eventually located his vehicle in a parking lot in the 500 Block of North 48th Street.

The suspect was located in a nearby apartment.

Thirty-six-year-old Gabriel Longtail was arrested for robbery, leaving the scene of a crash and on a warrant.

Items stolen were recovered in the apartment.

Categories: Crime, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

Fargo Police Issues Warning About Dangerous Synthe...
UND Students Free After Simulation of Two-Week Mar...
Arrests made after Jamestown Walmart bomb threat
UND Hockey Trending in the Same Direction at this ...

You Might Like

Tap Into Youth with the YMCA and Fargo Brewing Company

FARGO, N.D. -- The YMCA is collaborating with Fargo Brewing Company to educate people in the valley about Brighter Futures. It's a networking, professional development and volunteering group at the YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties. It provides opportunities for…

Administrative Rules Committee Approves Medical Marijuana Rules

BISMARCK, N.D. -- You can check off another box on North Dakota's road to legal medical marijuana. The Legislature's Administrative Rules Committee has signed off on proposed rules for the program. They cover such things as testing, security and transportation…