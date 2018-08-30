Gasper’s School of Dance Holds Open House Ahead of New Season

They're also celebrating their 40th anniversary

FARGO, N.D. — The start of the new school year also means the start of dance season. Gasper’s School of Dance held an open house all week, and they’re also celebrating their 40th anniversary.

There were games, prizes, and a sale for dance clothes and shoes. More than 200 students have come through and registered.

Classes start next week. Gasper’s offers a variety of classes including ballet, modern, and hip hop.

“I’m always most excited for our first week of class. Our first week of class, kids come running in the studio, new leotard and new tights and they’re ready to dance. All the kids come back taller. All of a sudden a little kid is like a young adult now and that’s really exciting to see,” Matt Gasper, director of Gasper’s School of Dance, said.

Gasper’s takes students ages three and up. They have adult classes as well.