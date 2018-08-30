High Risk Sex Offender Has New Address In Fargo

WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- A man was hurt after a trench collapsed on him near Rothsay, Minnesota. Wilkin County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call around 11 this morning from a rural farmstead. They say 36-year-old David Simmer was working…
FARGO, N.D. -- Police in Fargo want people to know about a high risk sex offender. They say 29-year-old Aaron Kulink is now living at 319 9th Street South, Unit 5, in Fargo. In 2004, Kulink was convicted of gross…
Grand Forks, N.D.-- A Fort Totten, North Dakota man was arrested after a robbery at Walmart on 32nd Avenue South in Grand Forks. Authorities saw 36-year-old Gabriel Longtail fleeing from the parking lot last night after the robbery and side-swiping another…