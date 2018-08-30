Man Hurt When Trench Collapses On His Farm

David Simmer was working on laying water lines in the bottom of the trench

WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. — A man was hurt after a trench collapsed on him near Rothsay, Minnesota.

Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call around 11 this morning from a rural farmstead.

They say 36-year-old David Simmer was working on laying water lines in the bottom of the trench on his farm when the ground gave way.

He was dug out by other workers on the farm and was alert and conscious.

Simmer was flown to Sanford in Fargo.

His condition is not known.