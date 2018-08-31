Herberger’s Website Says It’s Coming Back

Just this week Herberger's at West Acres and in Moorhead's Center Mall both closed their doors.

FARGO, ND — According to the Herberger’s website the department store chain may be making a comeback.

Just this week Herberger’s at West Acres and in Moorhead’s Center Mall both closed their doors.

According to an article in the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel online, Bon-Ton Stores Inc., the more than century-old department store chain that declared bankruptcy in February and shut its doors Wednesday, may be close to a comeback.

JSonline says the rights to relaunch the retailer and its subsidiary brands are close to being acquired, according to people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity because the deal is not yet final.

The reinvented Bon-Ton would be a sleeker, more e-commerce focused business, the sources told USA TODAY.

The websites for Boston Store, Bon-Ton, Carson’s, Bergner’s, Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s and Younkers department stores have messages proclaiming their comebacks.

Herberger’s website says “We’ve got great news. Herberger’s is coming back.