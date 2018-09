ND Prep Football Roundup: Central Cass Downs Devils Lake

Lietz records four touchdowns in CC win.

CASSELTON, N.D. — The Central Cass Squirrels took down Devils Lake 39-19. Jonah Lietz had 290 yards and four touchdowns to become the all-time leader. Shanley picked up win number two by shutting out Grafton 49-0.

Hillsboro-Central Valley also won via the shutout. the Burros defeated Northern Cass 41-0. Sheyenne steam rolled Legacy 47-7. Century took down Red River 35-6.