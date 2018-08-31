NDSU Soccer Blanked By Northern Colorado

NDSU falls to 1-1 on the season.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — Lexi Pulley’s goal in the 71st minute held up for Northern Colorado in a 1-0 victory over North Dakota State in women’s soccer Friday, Aug. 31, at Dacotah Field.

It was the second goal of the year for Pulley, who scored from in the box on an assist from Lindsi Jennings. The Bears evened their record at 2-2 on the season.

NDSU (1-1) threatened to break the scoreless tie with a few through balls early in the second half, but the Bison were flagged for eight offsides calls in the game including six after intermission.

Northern Colorado had a 16-7 edge in total shots. NDSU goalkeeper Monica Polgar stopped five shots on goal and Taylor Washington made three saves for UNC.

North Dakota State is scheduled to host Drake University at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at Dacotah Field.