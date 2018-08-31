Play of the Week Nominees: August 31

VOTE FOR THE DJ COLTER-KEN KRAFT AGENCY HS PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the DJ Colter high school play of the week are in. We’re back after summer, but some of these high school student–athletes picked up right where they left off.

Both of this week’s nominees come from the gridiron. Davies quarterback Jesse Forknell scrambles, throws to Brett Vetter who makes the leaping grab.

It’s a solid play, but is it better than Fargo North. Spartan running back Jake McIntyre runs into a wall of defenders, but somehow he punches through.

Both plays are great, but which one is better? Vote on our website and our twitter poll @kvrrsports. The winner will be revealed on Monday.