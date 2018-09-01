Bruce Anderson Runs Over Cal Poly in Bison Win

NDSU takes its season opener 49-3

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football rushed for 458 yards in its season opener against Cal Poly on Saturday.

Running back Bruce Anderson posted much of that offensive production.

Anderson found the end zone on two separate occasions, but he nearly had more offense by himself than the entire Cal Poly team.

He rushed for 185 yards on 11 carries, good for an average of 16.8 yards per rush.

Through one game, head Coach Chris Klieman believes Anderson is living up the hype he garnered as a First-Team preseason All-American.

“He’s playing extremely well,” Klieman said after the game. “He’s seeing the holes extremely well. He’s hard to arm tackle. You just aren’t gonna bring the kid down. You have all those guys who are 210 pounds-plus with bruce and lance and even adam that give you that element of we’re not just going to run around you; we can run through you.”

The Bison have an open week next weekend and are back in action against North Alabama on September 15.