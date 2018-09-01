NDSU Fan Decorates Trailer Walls with Signatures of Bison Greats

Kent Ness has been gathering the signatures for the last few years

FARGO, N.D. — Many NDSU fans are passionate about the green and gold, but Kent Ness’s love for the Bison goes beyond the gridiron.

“I’m an old Bison. I ran track for them here, so I’ve been coming here since even when I was younger, my dad brought us to games, so I’ve been a Bison fan as long as I can remember,” said Ness.

A few years ago, Ness wanted to step up his passion for the Bison by not only buying a trailer, but decorating it with a special kind of ink.

“When we got the trailer, I was just going to have pole vaulters since that was what I did in track, and then I wasn’t getting anyone, so I thought, ‘let’s just get every Bison’ because we had all the Bison sports on here, and we just decided to get all the present and past Bison to sign my trailer, and it’s been fun,” said Ness.

So far, Ness has collected signatures from several NDSU greats, like Marcus Williams and Phil Hansen.

Every game day, Ness and his friends roll out the trailer and leave the door open for Bison players to grab a pen and create a lifetime of memories.

“Well it’s really cool because I’ve gotten a really few good players and I’ve got the rest of them so it’s been a lot of fun,” said Ness.

Ness encourages all Bison athletes past and present to stop by his trailer and add their name to history.

He divides his signature wall based on sport, and even has a section where media personalities could sign their names.

NDSU plays again at home on September 15 when they take on North Alabama.

