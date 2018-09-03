UND Football Prepares for Talented Washington Team

Head coach Bubba Schweigert says No. 6 Washington is possibly the most talented team UND has ever faced.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of North Dakota is seeing a wide range of Division-I talent in the first two weeks of the season.

After knocking off Mississippi Valley State last Thursday, the Fighting Hawks are preparing for No. 6 Washington out of the FBS.

The Huskies dropped their first game of the year against No. 9 Auburn in a close matchup, but UND knows how good they can be.

“It’s going to be a real fight for us, and a real challenge, but we want to get better as a football team,” UND head coach Bubba Schweigert said Monday. “That’s what we want to do each and every week and then we live with the results of the game. But, we’re really concerned on our preparation this week. Can we prepare better and really have a good week of preparation to go out and play the most talented team probably our school has ever played?”

Kickoff on Saturday in Seattle is at 4:00 p.m. CT.