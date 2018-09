Carson Wentz Voted as Eagles Captain

It is the second year the former Bison earned the honor

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles named their five captains Tuesday, as voted on the by the team.

Even though quarterback Carson Wentz will not be healthy enough to play in week one, he is one of the five captains.

Wentz is joined by linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, safety Malcolm Jenkins, defensive end Fletcher Cox and center Jason Kelce.

The Eagles open their season Thursday against Atlanta.