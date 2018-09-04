Minnesota State Patrol Says Deaths During “100 Deadliest Days” Slightly Down

The number dropped to 116 from 121 fatalities last year

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A slightly smaller number of people lost their lives on the roads this year between Memorial Day and Labor Day in Minnesota.

According to preliminary numbers from the Minnesota State Patrol’s “Deadliest Days” campaign, there were 116 deaths this year over the 100–day stretch.

That compares with 121 people who passed away on the roads last year during the same time.

Most of the deaths were a result of distractions or other impaired factors behind the wheel.

“It’s really not about the number of tickets we write or the arrests we make. It’s really about prevent the very thing that causing the crashes, as I mentioned, the impaired driving, the distracted driving, and of course, no seat belt usage, they’re all things we have control of. Let’s just make smart choices each and every time we get in that vehicle,” said Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol.

The next extra enforcement campaign for the Minnesota State Patrol will focus on drivers who are not wearing seat belts while they drive.