Moorhead Public Schools Opening Day Enrollment Increases by Almost 300 Students

The district has added more than 1,000 students in the last five years

MOORHEAD, Minn. — It’s back to school for kids in Moorhead and the public school district added 286 more students than last year.

The district has added more than 1,000 students over the past five years.

Superintendent Brandon Lunak says the most significant growth in the district is within kindergarten through fourth grades.

Moorhead opened an additional elementary school and middle school last year, but the district’s elementary schools have almost reached capacity.

“What it means for the future is that we’ve got to continue to keep our eye on where that enrollment is going and what that means long-term in terms of facilities, in terms of how we handle the growth,” Lunak said.

Moorhead High School’s enrollment this year is 1,930. That’s an increase of 136 students.