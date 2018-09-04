West Fargo Boys Soccer Routs Grand Forks Central 7-0

You Might Like
N.D. Department of Health Holds Syringe Service Program Training
FARGO, N.D. -- A new program could help people who inject drugs get connected to the right resources. Health leaders learned about starting syringe service programs across North Dakota. Syringe service programs give people access…
F-M Ambulance Expands Its Reach, Establishes New Post in Glyndon
GLYNDON, Minn. -- For many years, F–M Ambulance has had a partnership with several smaller fire departments in Clay County, including the all–volunteer force in Glyndon. "We usually get there ahead of F–M Ambulance and…
Moorhead Public Schools Opening Day Enrollment Increases by Almost 300 Students
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- It's back to school for kids in Moorhead and the public school district added 286 more students than last year. The district has added more than 1,000 students over the past five…
Severe Weather
0 active weather alertsView Alert Details »