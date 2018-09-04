West Fargo Boys Soccer Routs Grand Forks Central 7-0

The Packers
Keith Albertson,

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo knocked off Grand Forks Central in boys soccer Tuesday night to improve to 5-1-1 on the season.

Categories: High School, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

HS Girls Soccer: Spartans, Bruins pick up EDC Wins
West Fargo Residents Celebrate their Community at ...
West Fargo Police Say Two Shots Fired Incidents ar...
Illinois Man Charged in West Fargo Shooting

You Might Like