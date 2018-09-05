UND Football to Face Toughest Opponent in Program History

(9) Washington will be the highest-ranked team that North Dakota has ever faced

GRAND FORKS, N.D. —UND football is just three days away from what many are calling the toughest match up in the programs’ history. The fighting hawks will face the Washington Huskies, who rank 9th in the FBS heading into Saturday’s tilt.

Washington dropped from 6th to 9th in Tuesday’s AP poll after their loss to Auburn in week one, but even at 9th, Washington will still be the highest-ranked team that North Dakota has ever faced.

The Fighting Hawks aren’t letting that affect their mindset or game plan, though. In fact both squads say they’re expecting saturday’s contest to be a dog fight.

“coming out thinking that they’re better than us, you can’t really have that mentality,.” UND quarterback Nate Ketteringham said. “You have to come out thinking like ‘we’re going to punch them in the mouth and do the same stuff we always do.’ That’s the same mentality you have to go into every game with.”

“For us to judge things, looking at them, they played Utah last year and you can see some of their play makers really show up and do some good things,” Washington head coach Chris Petersen said. “Their style on defense is much different than we’ve seen for the last handful of games.”

The Fighting Hawks are 1-9 all-time against FBS opponents. 2015 marked that lone FBS win in their season opener against Whyoming. Three of the nine losses have come by single digits.

Kickoff in Washington on Saturday is at 4:00 p.m.