CDC: Measles Case Testing In Burleigh County Comes Back Negative

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota does not have its first case of measles since 2011 after all.
After subsequent testing, the C-D-C found the individual believed to have measles in Burleigh County actually does not have measles.
The North Dakota Department of Health has determined that the threat of measles for this specific situation to be over.
The last case of measles was in Cass County 7 years ago.
**FULL STATEMENT BELOW**
On Thursday, September 6, 2018, the North Dakota Department of Health
(NDDoH) was notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that
subsequent testing found the individual with measles in Burleigh County to be negative.
Therefore, the NDDoH has determined that the threat of measles for this specific situation to be
over. Children and employees who are currently being excluded from school and other activities,
may return to school tomorrow, September 7, 2018. Other individuals contacted by the NDDoH
about a potential exposure no longer need to watch for symptoms of measles.
Initial test results on this individual were positive for measles. Based on symptoms and travel
history, the individual was originally determined to be a case of measles. To protect the health of
the public, notifications and prevention activities were initiated by the NDDoH. Per protocol, the
NDDoH sends samples to the CDC for additional screening and confirmation. Laboratory tests
can sometimes produce false positives; however, this is rare.
“Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world,” said Molly Howell,
immunization program manager for the NDDoH. “We acted quickly and appropriately based on
the testing and information that we had on hand at the time to prevent the spread of measles in
the community. We appreciate the cooperation of this individual, schools and community
members in response to this situation.”
Measles cases are occurring in the United States and around the World. All children are
recommended to be vaccinated against measles at ages 12 to 15 months and 4 to 6 years. Measles
is included in a combination vaccine with mumps and rubella (known as MMR vaccine). All
adults born in 1957 or later should have at least one dose of MMR vaccine. All health care
workers should have two doses of MMR vaccine.
For more information about measles or immunizations, contact the NDDoH at 701.328.2
