Organization that Helps Employ People on the Autism Spectrum Moves in to New Space Across the River

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A local organization that helps businesses employ the strengths of people on the autism spectrum has a new office space.

Mind Shift crossed the Red River and is now located in the center of downtown Moorhead.

Many representatives from local businesses were at the ribbon cutting and learned more about how they can be a part of the employment process.

The executive director says the company doesn’t have many opportunities to show its space to business partners so the ribbon cutting was exciting.

“From a productivity standpoint so in one of the offices we have folks that are doing some data archiving and they instead of having to be kind of closed in and have just fluorescent lights, to have tons of natural light to be able to look up and see where you are I mean and even just that, it’s wonderful,” said Tony Thomann, the Executive Director of Mind Shift.

Mind Shift currently helps around 40 people and they are hoping to double that number in the next few years.