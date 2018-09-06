Shooting At Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center

A spokeswoman for Sanford Health System says no patients or bystanders were injured.

ABERDEEN, S.D. – One person is in custody after a report of a shooter at Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center.

Brown County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Tom Schmitt says the situation at the hospital has been resolved.

Witnesses say the hospital was temporarily evacuated following a report of shots fired on the second floor of the hospital.

Chantell Marko was in the hospital and says a call for security came over the intercom because there was an armed intruder in the patient center. She says that’s when an order to evacuate was made.

Shae McElhone was working at the Marriott just south of the hospital when some nurses ran into the hotel and said a man had entered the hospital and fired shots.