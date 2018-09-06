Talking Football And TV’s With Hall Of Famer Terrell Davis

T.D. Tells Us About The Top TV's Ahead Of Football Season
Adam Ladwig,

 

Pro Football Hall Of Famer and Denver Broncos legend Terrell Davis and Tyler Suiters With The Consumer Technology Association tell us about some new TV tech you might want to watch the game on as football season gets underway.

Thursday Night Football will air on KVRR for the first time this year.

Terrell Davis also tells Adam Ladwig what he thinks former Vikings QB Case Keenum will be able to do in Denver this season with the Broncos.

