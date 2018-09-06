YWCA Celebrates 35th Annual Chocolate Fantasy and Chili, Too

The organization expected more than 1,500 people to walk through the doors this year

FARGO, N.D. — It may not have been the Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory but there was definitely no shortage of chocolate at the YWCA’s Chocolate Fantasy and Chili, Too.

Everywhere you looked at Delta Hotels, you could find chocolate. They had everything from chocolate cake to chocolate fountains. And chili with all the fixings. YWCA is celebrating 35 years putting on the event. It started out in a church basement but has grown so much that 1,500 guests get in on the fun while also supporting women and children in need.

“People gather around food and I think that is something where people feel good, that if it warms our soul, it also warms our heart. I think it is heartwarming to see so many people come out,” said Erin Prochnow, YWCA CEO.

Wednesday night the YWCA assisted 70 women and children seeking shelter. Annually, they help 1,400 women and children rebuild their lives.