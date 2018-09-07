“61 for 61” Events Benefit Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center

Funds raised will go towards a variety of programs

FARGO, N.D. –Sanford is having several activities this weekend as part of their “61 for 61” events that benefit the Roger Maris Cancer Center.

Today, they had a radio–thon with 107.9 The Fox, a local radio station.

Funds raised during all the events will go towards support programs, amenities for patients, clinical research, and training for staff.

The fundraiser is called “61 for 61” because Roger Maris hit 61 home runs in 1961.

“It’s just a lot of fun. Today is just a big parking lot party. We’ve got food, we’ve got people signing our memory wall, we’ve got a silent auction going on, we’ve got the DJs here on site broadcasting so everyone can pull up a chair and talk to them if they want,” Colleen Hardy, development officer for the Sanford Health Foundation, said.

Tomorrow, Sept. 8 will be the “Home Run Walk,” which includes a 5K and one mile color run.