HS Football Roundup: Davies Downs Fargo North, 49-6
Shanley shuts out Watford City 58-0
FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Davies football team hosted Fargo North in Friday’s contest. The Eagles downed the Spartans 49-6 and improve to 2-1 on the season.
Over at Shanley high school, the Deacons shut out Watford City. Shanley’s 58-0 win puts the squad at 3-0 on the year.
Fargo South battled Grand Forks Red River at the Fargodome. Despite the RoughRiders battling back in the 4th quarter, the Bruins win it 28-21.
Sheyenne and West Fargo battled it out in a rivalry match up on Friday as well. The Mustangs shut out the Packers, winning it 12-0.
Other Local Football Scores:
Legacy 21 Dickinson 6
May-Port CG 40 Hankinson 0
Bismarck 42 Minot 7
Langdon Area-EM 44 Harvey-WC 8
Bismarck St. Mary’s 55 Wahpeton 0
Hillsboro-CV 40 Lisbon 0
Devils Lake 27 TMCHS Belcourt 8
Park River 14 Bottineau 6
Kindred 29 Oak Grove 21
East Grand Forks 40 DGF 34
Central Cass 20 Jamestown 13
Hawley 42 Roseau 6
Detroit Lakes 36 Perham 30