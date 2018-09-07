HS Football Roundup: Davies Downs Fargo North, 49-6

Shanley shuts out Watford City 58-0

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Davies football team hosted Fargo North in Friday’s contest. The Eagles downed the Spartans 49-6 and improve to 2-1 on the season.

Over at Shanley high school, the Deacons shut out Watford City. Shanley’s 58-0 win puts the squad at 3-0 on the year.

Fargo South battled Grand Forks Red River at the Fargodome. Despite the RoughRiders battling back in the 4th quarter, the Bruins win it 28-21.

Sheyenne and West Fargo battled it out in a rivalry match up on Friday as well. The Mustangs shut out the Packers, winning it 12-0.

Other Local Football Scores:

Legacy 21 Dickinson 6

May-Port CG 40 Hankinson 0

Bismarck 42 Minot 7

Langdon Area-EM 44 Harvey-WC 8

Bismarck St. Mary’s 55 Wahpeton 0

Hillsboro-CV 40 Lisbon 0

Devils Lake 27 TMCHS Belcourt 8

Park River 14 Bottineau 6

Kindred 29 Oak Grove 21

East Grand Forks 40 DGF 34

Central Cass 20 Jamestown 13

Hawley 42 Roseau 6

Detroit Lakes 36 Perham 30