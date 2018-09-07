Play of the Week Nominees: September 7

VOTE FOR THE KEN KRAFT AGENCY HS PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

FARGO, N.D. — We feature another nominee from the gridiron and one from the pitch in this week’s contest.

First up, Central Cass facing Devils Lake. With less than a minute left in the half, Jonah Lietz airs it out.

Braeden Knutson comes down with it inside the five.

The squirrels were able to convert the touchdown just before the half wrapped up, but it was all set up by the great throw and catch.

Is that play better than this one out of West Fargo?

Yussuf Mohamed sends the ball ahead for Nuradin Musa. Musa is defended, but he still zips past the defense. He then makes a nifty move before finishing with the goal. He puts a dime in the jukebox and is rewarded.

Both plays are great, but which is better? Vote on our website and our twitter poll @kvrrsports. The winner will be revealed on Monday.