One Man Killed, Two Arrested after Early Morning Stabbing Incident in Fargo

21-year-old Alan Bear arrested for Class AA Murder after apparent stabbing at AmericInn

FARGO, N.D. — A man was killed and two brothers were arrested following a stabbing at a Fargo hotel.

Fargo Police responded to a disturbance at the AmericInn around 2:30 this morning.

There, officers found a man laying in the hallway with an apparent stab wound to his torso.

The man later died from his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.

Police arrested 21–year–old Alan Bear of Cooperstown for Class AA felony murder.

Police also arrested 24–year–old Shawn Bear on two unrelated charges.

The victim’s name will not be released until his family is notified.

The incident is still under investigation.