Grand Forks Woman Puts Help Wanted Ad On Car in Search for Kidney

66-year-old Bonnie Haman has been on dialysis for three and a half years

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A Grand Forks woman has had seven siblings in the past who have needed a kidney transplant. Now it’s her turn and she’s enlisting help from the community.

It’s a recipe calling for a little bit of inspiration.

“Another gentleman had it on his pickup and said his wife needed a kidney and I thought, well that’s kind of a good way to get it out there you know,” said Bonnie Haman.

And a diagnosis of polycystic kidneys in 66–year–old Bonnie Haman’s genetic history.

“They’re cysts that get all over your kidneys so it doesn’t clean your blood. I’ll be the thirteenth in my family to get a kidney. So my brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews have all had transplants,” Haman said.

Has led her to create a different kind of help wanted ad, which 15 people have responded to so far.

“It’s amazing that people are willing to do something for you that don’t even know you,” Haman said.

Even with so many volunteers, Haman still continues the search for her “O” match because it truly does have to be the perfect fit.

“A few people have gotten back to me and said they’ve had to lose like 20–30 pounds, maybe had a gastric bypass surgery. You have to be in pretty good health to do this and they won’t take a kidney unless you are,” Haman said.

Until she finds just the right one, Haman will continue going to dialysis three times a week at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, each one taking about four hours.

“You feel like you almost ran the marathon because you do get tired,” Haman said.

After running the race for three and a half years, Haman still manages to keep a positive outlook as she searches for the finish line.

“So many of my family members have had it done and it’s been successful, that I feel it’s going to be that way for me too. You just keep doing it because you want to live,” Haman said.

And it’s exactly what she plans to do with a little help from her Ford Escape until she finally gets her miracle phone call.

“Oh boy. My whole life will change. Maybe I’ll live to be 95,” Haman said.

Haman is on a transplant list at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis and at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

You can reach Haman at 701-741-6441.