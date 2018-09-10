Farmers And Ranchers Head To D.C. To Push For Action On New Farm Bill

National Farmers Union's Legislative Fly-In, September 12-14
TJ Nelson,

BISMARCK, N.D. — More than 100 North Dakotans will be in Washington, D.C., this week to draw attention to the farm bill.

The delegation is part of 350 family farmers and ranchers from across the country that will be participating in National Farmers Union’s Legislative Fly-In, September 12-14.

They will meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill and Trump administration officials talk about declining farm income and the impact trade disruptions are having on family farms.

North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne said passage of a farm bill before current legislation expires on September 30 is a top priority.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Post

Fentanyl Ring Investigation Lands North Dakota Pro...
Veterans on this Year’s Honor Flight Experie...
Farmers Will Get To Tell Ag Secretary Perdue What ...
Round Table: UND Football’s Chances against ...

You Might Like

Barnes County Inmate Walks Away While On Work Release

VALLEY CITY, N.D. -- Barnes County officials are asking for the public's help in finding an inmate who walked away while on work release. Michael Dickinson did not return to the Barnes County Corrections Facility in Valley City after his…