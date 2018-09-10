NDSU Football Preparing for Daunting 10 Games in 10 Weeks

The Bison had their open week after the first game.

The schedule this season is not ideal for North Dakota State football when it comes to timing.

The team had its open week after just one game, forcing them to play the next 10 Saturdays in a row without a break.

Last year, the Herd played two games before their bye week. The two previous years, they were able to get three in, and in 2014 they played four matchups before a week off.

So, this is new territory that could be grueling to some of the guys trying to balance football and academics.

“The older guys are probably used to it,” Bison head coach Chris Klieman said. “We’re going to find out an awful lot over the next four-to-six weeks about some of the younger guys. Can they last and can they hang on more mentally than they can physically, just the grind on your mind and mentally of being able to bounce back every week?”

The Bison face North Alabama Saturday at 2:30 p.m.