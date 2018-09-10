Two Different People Arrested, One Person Released in Connection With Fatal Stabbing at AmericInn

21-year-old Alan Bear was originally arrested for the murder of 23-year-old Jakob Dirks

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo police got a call around 2:30 a.m. Saturday that a man was in the hallway of the I-94 AmericInn hotel with a firearm. But that’s not what they found.

“When officers arrived, they found a male victim, later identified as Jakob Dirks, 23 years old, lying in one of the hallways,” said deputy chief Joe Anderson, with the Fargo Police Department.

Dirks had a stab wound in his abdomen. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police arrested 21–year–old Alan Bear of Cooperstown for murder.

He’s now being released because officers and the state attorney’s office determined he was acting in self–defense.

“We don’t have the basis for charging him at this point given the presence of the defense of others provision so we’ll release him as soon as we process the paperwork. We don’t want to hang onto him any longer than we need to,” said Birch Burdick, Cass County State’s Attorney.

His brother, 24–year–old Shawn Bear, was also arrested for two unrelated charges.

“He will be transferred on to the jurisdictions where he has those warrants which I believe is in Grand Forks,” Burdick said.

The brothers were staying in a room at the AmericInn with 19–year–old Jordan Plouffe of Fargo. Police say Plouffe was helping Dirks and 22–year–old Robert Peightal try to rob the Bear’s.

“Plouffe and Peightal have been arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit terrorizing,” Anderson said.

Officers say all the men knew each other.

They also found several knives and a firearm in the AmericInn room.

Court records show Alan told officers Dirks was waving the gun at his brother asking where his money was.

They also state Plouffe told officers Shawn admitted to stealing $10,000 from Dirks.

Police say they are still investigating a motive for the robbery though.

Peightal’s bail has been set at $250,000 and Plouffe’s bail is $100,000.

Their preliminary hearings will both be on October 17 at 9:00 a.m.