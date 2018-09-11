Greywind Family Starts GoFundMe Account To Attend Trial Of Daughter’s Accused Killer

OBERON, N.D. — The family of Savanna Greywind has started a GoFundMe account so they can attend the trial of one of their daughter’s accused killers.

The account was set up by Norberta Greywind, Savanna’s mother, with a goal of $1,000.

She wrote that the family hopes to be in Fargo for the entire trial of William Hoehn which begins September 18 but finances are tight.

They live almost three hours away.

Hoehn will stand trial on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

His girlfriend, Brooke Crews, has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of their neighbor, Savanna Greywind, and the taking of her unborn baby last summer.

