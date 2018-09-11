Local Firefighters Participate in Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Firefighters wear their gear, which weighs between 50 and 60 pounds, while climbing 110 flights of stairs

FARGO–Firefighters from Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead and a half dozen surrounding areas are honoring the fallen 9/11 firefighters by climbing 110 flights of stairs.

“It’s been 17 years since it happened now and it’s not fresh in everyone’s mind and this just kind of helps everybody remember what happened that day,” West Fargo firefighter and event organizer Zach Banister said.

This is Family Wellness’ fifth annual Memorial Stair Climb.

“This is a great way to show support to our fallen firefighters, not just during 9/11, but all of the firefighters that have fallen since then,” West Fargo fire inspector John Neeb said.

Firefighters wear their gear, which weighs between 50 and 60 pounds, in order to pay respect to the 9/11 firefighters.

“I was just trying to keep my legs moving,” Neeb said. “They seemed to have almost given out part way through. I was just trying to stay kind of calm and collected. In this type of situation, and in even live fires, you have to keep that calmness to you.”

9/11 has left an impact on many lives. One Fargo firefighter was working that day 17 years ago and says it’s a day he will never forget.

“Almost all of us and myself were thinking about is what can we do to help,” Fargo firefighter Robert Darrah said. “Can we get there, can we help out in any way possible, even as far away as we are. It’s part of my life now forever. I’ll always keep it true to my heart, for them.”

Some firefighters are sponsored for their climb, but many of them are there on their own.

“It’s really humbling to think of what everyone went through on 9/11,” Banister said. “It’s a good way to remember the sacrifices they made.”

Local fire departments are accepting donations throughout the day at Family Wellness for The Salvation Army.