NDSU DE Spencer Waege Earning Bigger Role On the Team

Waege had a big game to open the season against Cal Poly

FARGO, N.D. — In North Dakota State’s season opener against Cal Poly, the Bison got a glimpse at some of the newer crop of potential studs.

The backups got work in after the game was out of control, and they didn’t disappoint, shutting out the Mustangs in the second half.

One of the biggest defensive stands came after a fumble set Cal Poly up in the red zone. But, the Bison responded by keeping them off the scoreboard.

“You can learn a lot about your football team when your backs are against the wall and your backups are in there, and they came out there like it was the championship game,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “I thought Spencer Waege and Logan McCormick – and they know they’re behind four seniors – played really good football. We noticed it well enough that we have to get those guys in the rotation, because those two kids are really good players.”

Waege made two big plays on that drive alone in what was his first college game. He called it one of the biggest moments of his football career.

“I didn’t know really when I’d get to play, and it’s certainly sooner than I thought, but I’m excited for it,” the redshirt-freshman said. “Just knowing that there are guys who won’t be able to play every week, just like it was last week. As the season goes on, everyone knows everyone gets nicked up as it goes, so you’ve just got to be ready at any time.”

The Bison are set to take on North Alabama Saturday at 2:30 p.m.