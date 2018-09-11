NDSU Libraries Holds Suicide Prevention Week

They'll be providing resources to students throughout Sept. 9-15

FARGO, N.D. — Your voice is a lot more powerful than you think.

It’s the message Prairie St. John’s and NDSU Libraries are sending to students on campus. As part of National Suicide Prevention Week, the organizations are telling them that if they notice a friend, family member or even themselves start to experience signs of depression or anxiety, they shouldn’t be afraid to reach out. This can then help change the conversation about suicide to suicide prevention.

“We want students to really recognize the signs and use their courageous to voice out. We’ve got these megaphones helping people understand that they should use that voice and then to connect with those resources. We have so many call lines that can be reached out to and so many services and please do so. You can make a difference,” said Kara Kluvers, relationship manager with Prairie St. John’s.

If you need to talk to someone, here are some of those numbers:

National Suicide Prevention Hotline – 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line – Text HOME to 741741

FirstLink Helpline – Dial 211 in North Dakota and Clay County, Minn.

NDSU Counseling Center – 701-231-7671, Located in Ceres Hall 212

Prairie St. John’s 24/7 Needs Assessment Line – 701-476-7216