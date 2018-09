West Fargo Boys Soccer Overpowers Shanley 5-1

The Packers improve to 7-2-1

FARGO, N.D. — Cam Hoff made some brilliant first-half saves for Shanley to keep the Deacons in their match against West Fargo, but ultimately the Packers were able to capitalize and win 5-1.

With the win, West Fargo improves to 7-2-1 and 5-1-1 in the EDC, while Shanley falls to 3-5-1.