David Sedaris To Appear At Fargo Theatre In 2019

Humorist, comedian, author, and radio contributor

FARGO, N.D. — Humorist, comedian, author, and radio contributor David Sedaris is coming to Fargo.

He published his first collection of essays and short stories in 1994.

His latest, “Calypso”, a collection of 21 essays, came out in May.

Sedaris will be at Fargo Theatre next year on Tuesday, April 30.

Tickets are $45 and go on sale Friday, September 21 at jadepresents.com or at the Tickets300 box office.