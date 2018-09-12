Indicted Former BIA Officer Pleads Not Guilty To Giving False Information

FORT TOTTEN, N.D. — A former BIA officer has pleaded not guilty to providing false information about a crash involving her police vehicle.

LaRon Greywater was indicted last week by a grand jury in Grand Forks on three counts of making a false statement to a federal agency.

Greywater is accused of running a stop sign on the Spirit Lake Indian Reservation last September and causing a collision.

Court documents say she told investigators her brakes malfunctioned, when in fact she knew that wasn’t the case.

The charges carry a maximum 15 years in prison.