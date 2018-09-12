NDSU to Face FCS Newcomer, North Alabama

North Alabama is making the jump up from Division II this season

FARGO, N.D. —The last time NDSU football played at Gate City Bank Field, the Bison held Cal Poly’s offense to just three points. The Bison slowed the Mustangs’ triple-option attack to just 82 rushing yards on 52 carries, and they’ll need that same effort this weekend against North Alabama.

The Lions won their first two match ups of the season against Southern Utah and Alabama A&M.

This is impressive for a Lions squad brand new to the FCS program. The newcomers are making the jump up from Division II this season.

Not only are they adjusting to tougher competition, they’re also adjusting to a new quarterback at center. Christian Lopez has wrangled in nearly 500 yards and five touchdowns in his first two contests with the Lions.

Bison head coach Chris Klieman knows it’ll be a challenge stopping him.

“They did a lot of different things offensively in that game, had an awful lot of plays and he put the ball into some tight windows and then when things broke down he was able to elude pressure,” Klieman said of Lopez. “There were a number of times I thought they had him sacked and he was able to allude pressure and either make positive plays with his feet or keep his eyes down field when he scrambled out. I think he’s got a bunch of moxeys, a really good football player that’s, I think, just scratching the surface of what I’m sure they feel what he can be over the next few years.”

Kickoff on Saturday against the Lions is set for 2:30 p.m.