West Fargo Public Schools Holds Second Forum on Bond Referendum

The election will be on Sept. 25
Angela Shen,

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo Public Schools held its second open community forum so people could learn more about the $106.9 million bond referendum.

The bond package includes a new high school and middle school, renovated classrooms, security upgrades, and turf at all three high schools.

If the bond doesn’t pass, the school district says more students will have to transfer and class sizes will be bigger.

“Of course we’re hopeful the bond will be passed. Our community has been supportive of the school in the past. I think we all see the growth that’s coming. We all want what’s best for children. The voters get to hear the information and make their own decision,” Beth Slette, superintendent of West Fargo Public Schools, said. 

The special election will be Tuesday, Sept. 25. People in the West Fargo School District are eligible to vote.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
