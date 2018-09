Boys Soccer: Olson Nets Pair of Goals in Davies Win over Sheyenne

Eagles improve to 8-1-1 on the season

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Davies boys soccer hosted West Fargo Sheyenne. The Eagles topped the Mustangs 4-2.

Ethan Olson netted a pair of goals off of two free kicks for the Eagles.

Davies improves to 8-1-1 on the season and will face Fargo North on Tuesday, Sept. 18th.